Police: Arrest warrant next if N. Kor...

Police: Arrest warrant next if N. Korea does not hand over diplomat

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police will obtain a warrant of arrest for diplomat Hyon Kwang-song if the North Korean embassy does not hand him over within a "reasonable" time. "If a person does not cooperate, we will issue a notice compelling him or her to be present before an investigating team," Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 18 hr About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC