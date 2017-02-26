Police: Arrest warrant next if N. Korea does not hand over diplomat

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police will obtain a warrant of arrest for diplomat Hyon Kwang-song if the North Korean embassy does not hand him over within a "reasonable" time. "If a person does not cooperate, we will issue a notice compelling him or her to be present before an investigating team," Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said.

