Poland to take legal action against NK's illegal business activities: report
The Polish government plans to take legal action to prevent the North Korean Embassy in Warsaw from continuing on its alleged illegal commercial activities, a US-based media said Tuesday. Voice of America reported that the European country's foreign ministry has sent VOA an email saying it will take additional steps to terminate the embassy's illegal activities in line with new sanctions that the UN Security Council imposed on the North in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|BIKSU
|1,139
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|Jan 24
|not worth the dri...
|1
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC