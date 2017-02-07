Poland to take legal action against N...

Poland to take legal action against NK's illegal business activities: report

Korea Herald

The Polish government plans to take legal action to prevent the North Korean Embassy in Warsaw from continuing on its alleged illegal commercial activities, a US-based media said Tuesday. Voice of America reported that the European country's foreign ministry has sent VOA an email saying it will take additional steps to terminate the embassy's illegal activities in line with new sanctions that the UN Security Council imposed on the North in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test.

Chicago, IL

