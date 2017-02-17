On frozen fields, North Korean farmer...

On frozen fields, North Korean farmers prep for battle ahead

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 photo, women farm workers shovel locally-produced 'Juche fertilizer' at Migok Cooperative Farm near Sariwon, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea. With the ground still frozen as the North waits out its notoriously cold winters, farmers, joined by workers and students mobilized from the cities, are in the process of transporting truckloads of pungent fertilizer to fields across the country for the planting season ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Sat Ronald 2
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Sat c oak 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 17 George 1,145
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC