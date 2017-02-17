On frozen fields, North Korean farmers prep for battle ahead
In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 photo, women farm workers shovel locally-produced 'Juche fertilizer' at Migok Cooperative Farm near Sariwon, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea. With the ground still frozen as the North waits out its notoriously cold winters, farmers, joined by workers and students mobilized from the cities, are in the process of transporting truckloads of pungent fertilizer to fields across the country for the planting season ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Sat
|Ronald
|2
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Sat
|c oak
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC