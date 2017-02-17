On frozen fields, North Korean farmers prep for battle ahead

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 photo, women farm workers shovel locally-produced 'Juche fertilizer' at Migok Cooperative Farm near Sariwon, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea. With the ground still frozen as the North waits out its notoriously cold winters, farmers, joined by workers and students mobilized from the cities, are in the process of transporting truckloads of pungent fertilizer to fields across the country for the planting season ahead.

