Nuke waste 'dumped off Taiwan'
Large amounts of radioactive waste from North Korea were dumped in waters off Taiwan in the 1990s, declassified Italian government documents have revealed. One of the documents, originally classified for being of "crucial significance," concerns the activities of an Italian trader identified as Giorgio Comerio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|BIKSU
|1,139
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|Jan 24
|not worth the dri...
|1
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC