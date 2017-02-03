Nuke envoys of Korea, US and Japan pushing to meet as early as mid-Feb.: source
Top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will likely meet in Washington in the middle of this month at the earliest to discuss cooperation in dealing with North Korea's evolving nuke threats, a diplomatic source said Sunday. The gathering, if realized, would mark the first of its kind since the launch of the US administration led by President Donald Trump last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
