North Korea's spy chief has been sacked, reports claim
Since taking power in 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered a series of high-profile purges to cement his rule. The ruling Workers' Party of Korea is apparently not done with its investigation, meaning heavier punishments, targeting a broader group, may follow.The action taken against the former spy chief, who had been instrumental in executing Kim's reign of terror, is meant to solidify the leader's supremacy and similarly designed purges may further accelerate down the road, Kwak predicted.
