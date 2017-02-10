North Koreans, in eye of storm, fete ...

North Koreans, in eye of storm, fete leader's birthday

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of - Unaware of reports his eldest son - and current leader Kim Jong Un's half brother - was killed just days ago in what appears to have been a carefully planned assassination, North Koreans marked the birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il on Thursday as they do every year, with dancing, special treats for children and reverential bows and bouquets of flowers before bronze statues. There has been no mention of half brother Kim Jong Nam's killing at the Kuala Lumpur airport in the North's official media.

