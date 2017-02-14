North Korean leader's half brother killed in Malaysia: South Korea media
The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been killed in Malaysia, the Yonhap News Agency and other South Korean media outlets reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. Yonhap, citing a South Korean government source, said Kim Jong Nam was killed on Monday morning in Malaysia.
