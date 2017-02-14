North Korean leader's half brother ki...

North Korean leader's half brother killed in Malaysia: South Korea media

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been killed in Malaysia, the Yonhap News Agency and other South Korean media outlets reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. Yonhap, citing a South Korean government source, said Kim Jong Nam was killed on Monday morning in Malaysia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 54 min Mikey 11
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 8 hr Max 1,141
News Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ... 9 hr Trump your President 29
News China blames US, South Korea for North Korea mi... 9 hr What more can the... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Mon James 1
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC