North Korean diplomats urge release of 'innocent females' arrested in airport death

The two women suspected of fatally poisoning a scion of North Korea's ruling family were trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals and then wipe them on his face, police in Malaysia said Wednesday, announcing they were seeking a North Korean diplomat in connection with the attack. But the North Korean Embassy ridiculed the police account of Kim Jong Nam's death at a Malaysian airport, demanding the immediate release of the two "innocent women."

