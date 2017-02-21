North Korean Counsellor Scolds Media ...

North Korean Counsellor Scolds Media Practioners For Damaging Car Side Mirror

The action by media practitioners in rushing towards a dark blue Mercedes Benz car with North Korean Embassy Counsellor in Malaysia, Kim Yu-song, at the wheel drew the ire of the embassy officer when the side mirror on the driver's side snapped. The incident happened at 12.15 pm today as Yu-song was reversing the car to leave the embassy compound.

