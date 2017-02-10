North Korea to accept Israeli tourists
For the first time, holders of an Israeli passport will now be able to obtain tourist visas to North Korea - with official North Korean sanction. , Rimon Tours subsidiary Tarbutu will be offering visits for Israelis to the totalitarian country, starting with four organized tours in April and May. Figures from Tarbutu indicated that only 100 Israelis have visited North Korea on organized tours thus far, and that visas have been granted only indirectly via parties in China.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|BIKSU
|1,140
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|Jan 24
|not worth the dri...
|1
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan '17
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
