North Korea to accept Israeli tourists

For the first time, holders of an Israeli passport will now be able to obtain tourist visas to North Korea - with official North Korean sanction. , Rimon Tours subsidiary Tarbutu will be offering visits for Israelis to the totalitarian country, starting with four organized tours in April and May. Figures from Tarbutu indicated that only 100 Israelis have visited North Korea on organized tours thus far, and that visas have been granted only indirectly via parties in China.

