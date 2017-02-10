North Korea Says Ballistic Missile Te...

North Korea Says Ballistic Missile Test Was 'Successful'

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming further advancement in a weapons program it is pursuing in violation of United Nations resolutions. North Korea fired the ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday, the first test of U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to get tough on an isolated North Korean regime that tested nuclear devices and ballistic missiles last year at an unprecedented rate.

