North Korea reportedly test fires missile, challenging US
North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump's new administration. There was no immediate confirmation from the North, which had recently warned it is ready to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|BIKSU
|1,139
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|Jan 24
|not worth the dri...
|1
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan '17
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC