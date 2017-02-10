North Korea rejects U.N. condemnation of its missile test
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang. KCNA/Handout via Reuters North Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it rejected a U.N. Security Council statement denouncing its latest missile launch test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|13 hr
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Tue
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Tue
|Mikey
|11
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|Max
|1,141
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|Feb 14
|Trump your President
|29
|China blames US, South Korea for North Korea mi...
|Feb 14
|What more can the...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC