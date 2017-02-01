North Korea ranked 'worst of the worst' for political freedom, civil liberties
The report lists North Korea as one of its 11 "worst of the worst" nations, ahead of only Syria in aggregate "freedom" score. North Korea received a score of 3 out of 100 for its lack of civil liberties and political rights, and for Kim Jong Un's government's continued persecution of citizens for religious beliefs.
