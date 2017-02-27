North Korea on coal ban: China 'danci...

North Korea on coal ban: China 'dancing to tune of US'

The 100-page report, obtained by AFP, confirmed that North Korea's two nuclear tests and 26 missile launches a year ago had allowed Pyongyang to reach "technological milestones in weapons of mass destruction capability and all indications are that this pace will continue". "This country, styling itself a big power, is dancing to the tune of the United States, while defending its mean behaviour with such excuses that it wasn't meant to have a negative impact on the living standards of people in the DPRK but to check its nuclear programme", the KCNA commentary said.

Chicago, IL

