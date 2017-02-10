North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim ...

North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killing: Malaysia

Detectives probing the assassination of Kim Jong-Un's half-brother want to question a North Korean diplomat, Malaysia's top policeman said Wednesday. Investigators have put five North Koreans in the frame for last week's brazen killing of Kim Jong-Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and have said they are seeking three more for questioning.

Chicago, IL

