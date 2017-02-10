North Korea and its long history of using female spies
In November 1987, Kim and the other North Korean ag... . FILE - In this Dec. 15, 1987, file photo, North Korean spy Kim Hyon-hui, center, with her mouth taped is taken out from a plane upon her arrival in Seoul, South Korea, from Bahrain, after she bombed a Korean Air jetliner.... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|George
|1,145
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Thu
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|Feb 14
|Trump your President
|29
|China blames US, South Korea for North Korea mi...
|Feb 14
|What more can the...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC