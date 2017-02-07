NK sure to resume provocations after S. Korean election: Victor Cha

North Korea is exercising restraint from nuclear and missile tests to avoid galvanizing conservatives in South Korea ahead of a presidential election, and is certain to resume provocations once the leadership crisis in the South is resolved, a top US expert on Korea said Tuesday. The assessment from Victor Cha, a Georgetown University professor and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, breaks with more common perceptions that Pyongyang is holding off on action until the new administration of US President Donald Trump puts together its North Korea policy.

