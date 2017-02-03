Nepal at India Art Fair: Of political satire, human emotions and feminism
New Delhi, Feb 4 - Political satire, women's empowerment, human emotions and the struggle post the 2015 earthquake -- the Nepal Art Council's booth focuses on different aspects of the lives of people under one roof at the ongoing India Art Fair. With six artists, the booth may have fewer photographs and paintings on display, but there is much that resonates through the works of art, each of which has a story to tell.
