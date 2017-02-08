Navy calls for culture change to spur innovation
As the U.S. 7th Fleet prepares for threats as diverse as North Korean ballistic missiles and Southeast Asian piracy, it is also focusing on an internal, less tangible threat: complacency. To drive that point home, sailors attending workshops in Japan watch a video showing enemies disguised as cargo ships sneaking through defenses and sinking American warships.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|BIKSU
|1,139
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|Jan 24
|not worth the dri...
|1
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
