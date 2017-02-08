N. Koreans to hold mass rally near Mt. Paektu on late leader's birthday
As many as 60,000 North Koreans plan to hold a mass rally near Mount Paektu on the border with China on the birthday of the late leader Kim Jong-il next week to pay allegiance to the ruling Kim family, a US broadcaster said Thursday. A source in the northern Yanggang Province told the Radio Free Asia that North Korean youth and students, and residents will take part in a series of political events, including the rally in the province's border town of Samjiyon on the birthday, which falls on Feb. 16. Samjiyon is located on the southeastern slope of the volcanic mountain, which has long been regarded as the mythological birthplace of the Korean people.
