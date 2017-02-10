More questions than answers in assassination of North Korean

FILE - In this May 4, 2001, file photo, a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, looks at a battery of photographers as he exits a police van to board a plane to Beij... As some cities reaffirm support for sanctuary policies that protect immigrants, Phoenix, with the 10th-largest population of immigrants living in the country illegally, is subjected to a 2010 state law that bars... As some cities reaffirm support for sanctuary policies that protect immigrants, Phoenix, with the 10th-largest population of immigrants living in the country illegally, is subjected to a 2010 state law that bars any Arizona city from becoming a sanctuary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.