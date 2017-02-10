Malaysian police say aware of North Korean companies linked to arms business
Malaysia's police chief said on Tuesday police were aware of two North Korea-linked companies that were identified in a Reuters report as firms operating an arms business in the Southeast Asian country. Khalid Abu Bakar said the two companies, International Global System and International Golden Services, were in the process of being "struck off".
