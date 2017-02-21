Malaysia: No cause of death yet for e...

Malaysia: No cause of death yet for exiled North Korean

20 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

No cause of death has been determined yet for the exiled member of North Korea's ruling family who died last week after apparently being poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport, officials said Tuesday. The autopsy showed no evidence of a heart attack in Kim Jong Nam's death, or sign of puncture wounds, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah told reporters.

