Malaysia: No cause of death yet for exiled North Korean
No cause of death has been determined yet for the exiled member of North Korea's ruling family who died last week after apparently being poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport, officials said Tuesday. The autopsy showed no evidence of a heart attack in Kim Jong Nam's death, or sign of puncture wounds, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah told reporters.
