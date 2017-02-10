Malaysia murder mystery breaks with N...

Malaysia murder mystery breaks with North Korean assassin tradition

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO : Former North Korean spy Kim Hyun Hee arrives at a meeting with Shigeo Iizuka and Koichiro Iizuka , family members of Yaeko Taguchi who was abducted by North Korea decades ago, before a news conference in Busan, South Korea, March 11, 2009. The bizarre assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother marks a departure from the isolated country's repertoire of overseas operations, according to experts on its opaque ruling structures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 17 George 1,145
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,133 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC