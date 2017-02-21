Malaysia awaits lab tests after nerve agent used in airport
A North Korean flag waves at North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. According to police Friday, forensics stated that the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean ruler's outcast half brother who was poisoned last week at the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC