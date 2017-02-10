Malaysia arrests North Korean man as ...

Malaysia arrests North Korean man as row over Kim Jong Nam's death escalates

Malaysian police said on Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as a diplomatic spat over his body escalated. Hospital staffs gather at the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy in Malaysia February 17, 2017.

