Lawyers say Russia's alleged US elect...

Lawyers say Russia's alleged US election hacks exploited a legal grey zone

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Russia's alleged computer hacking to interfere in US elections was no act of war, but exploited a legal grey zone that makes justifying retaliation hard, international lawyers specializing in cyber issues said Wednesday. Moscow's interference in the presidential campaign last year by hacking Democratic Party computers and leaking embarrassing communications was an act of espionage - legal under international law - and at worst a slight violation of US sovereignty, the lawyers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12) Jan 27 Phart Like This 69
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 26 BIKSU 1,139
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... Jan 24 not worth the dri... 1
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC