Korea revises long-term defense reform plan
South Korea's military has revised its long-term defense reform plan to better cope with North Korean threats, including the creation of special units tasked to neutralize its leadership and key facilities in case of contingencies, officials said Thursday. "We have made the revision in a bid to secure the most urgent defense capabilities against North Korean threats over the next five years ," a high-ranking ministry official told reporters in a background briefing.
