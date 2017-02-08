Korea revises long-term defense refor...

Korea revises long-term defense reform plan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's military has revised its long-term defense reform plan to better cope with North Korean threats, including the creation of special units tasked to neutralize its leadership and key facilities in case of contingencies, officials said Thursday. "We have made the revision in a bid to secure the most urgent defense capabilities against North Korean threats over the next five years ," a high-ranking ministry official told reporters in a background briefing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12) Jan 27 Phart Like This 69
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 26 BIKSU 1,139
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... Jan 24 not worth the dri... 1
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC