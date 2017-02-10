Kim Jong-Un's half-brother Kim Jong N...

Kim Jong-Un's half-brother Kim Jong Nam assassinated by female North Korean operatives1 hour ago

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 14: The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was assassinated by female North Korean operatives at Kuala Lampur airport, reported South Korean media outlets. According to a report of Yonhap News Agency, which quoted South Korean media sources, Kim Jong-Un's half brother Kim Jong Nam has been assassinated on Monday morning in Malaysia.

