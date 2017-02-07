Kim Jong Un's brother goes on secret mission to Eric Clapton concert 0:0
The brother of North Korean despot Kim Jong-un has failed to keep his love for legendary guitarist Eric Clapton a state secret. A North Korean official - on behalf of the leader's sibling, Kim Jong Chol - used a cryptic, disposable email address to secure four tickets for him to see the British rock star at London's Royal Albert Hall in May 2015, according to Reuters.
