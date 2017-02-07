Kim Jong Un's brother goes on secret ...

Kim Jong Un's brother goes on secret mission to Eric Clapton concert 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The brother of North Korean despot Kim Jong-un has failed to keep his love for legendary guitarist Eric Clapton a state secret. A North Korean official - on behalf of the leader's sibling, Kim Jong Chol - used a cryptic, disposable email address to secure four tickets for him to see the British rock star at London's Royal Albert Hall in May 2015, according to Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12) Jan 27 Phart Like This 69
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 26 BIKSU 1,139
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... Jan 24 not worth the dri... 1
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,675,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC