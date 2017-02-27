Kim Jong-nam death was state-led terror'

The recent killing of Kim Jong-nam was an act of terror concocted by North Korea's state security and foreign ministries under the command of his half brother and leader Kim Jong-un, Seoul's spy agency said Monday. At a parliamentary briefing, the National Intelligence Service said it has concluded that four officials from the North's State Security Ministry and two from the Foreign Ministry were involved in the Feb. 13 assassination in Malaysia, shifting from its initial view that the Reconnaissance General Bureau was the chief architect of the act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.