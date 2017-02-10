Japan, US asks N Korea to abandon nuclear weapons programme1 hour ago
Washington, Feb 11 The US and Japan has urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and cautioned Pyongyang not to take any further "provocative actions". "We strongly demand North Korea to abandon nuclear and ballistic missile program and not to make any more propagations," Abe said at a joint news conference with Trump at White House yesterday.
