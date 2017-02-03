Ian Boyne | Trump-phobia grips the world
It was another wild week in Trumpland America, with presidential executive orders and pronouncements that brought many to the streets in angry protests over what was seen as the betrayal of long-held and sacrosanct American values. Around the world, there was an epidemic of Trump-phobia as the international community grappled with the reality of an American president as bizarre, mercurial , and xenophobic as to be surreal.
