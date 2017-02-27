Gunmen kill seven in Sri Lanka prison bus shooting
Gunmen opened fire on a prison bus in Colombo on Monday, killing five prisoners and two warders on their way to court in what was believed to be a gangland dispute, officials said. Thushara Upuldeniya, spokesman for the Prison Department, said an armed gang blocked the bus transporting the prisoners, who included an underworld figure.
