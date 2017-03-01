Fisherman finds apparent dead North K...

Fisherman finds apparent dead North Korean floating off Fukui

A dead man found floating Tuesday in the Sea of Japan off Fukui Prefecture had badges on his clothes bearing the images of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il, the Japan Coast Guard said. At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, an angler aboard a boat called the Coast Guard to report that he had found a man's body drifting some 10 km off the town of Mihama.

