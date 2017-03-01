Fisherman finds apparent dead North Korean floating off Fukui
A dead man found floating Tuesday in the Sea of Japan off Fukui Prefecture had badges on his clothes bearing the images of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il, the Japan Coast Guard said. At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, an angler aboard a boat called the Coast Guard to report that he had found a man's body drifting some 10 km off the town of Mihama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC