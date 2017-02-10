Female suspects in Kim killing knew i...

Female suspects in Kim killing knew it was poison attack: Khalid Abu Bakar4 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 22 : Two women arrested over the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother in Kuala Lumpur knew they were taking part in a poison attack, Malaysia's police chief said today, after reports they believed it was a prank. "Yes, of course they knew," Khalid Abu Bakar said when asked by a reporter if the women knew they were carrying a toxic substance when they approached Kim Jong-Nam, the sibling of Kim Jong-Un.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Tue Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Tue Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 17 George 1,145
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC