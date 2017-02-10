Female suspects in Kim killing knew it was poison attack: Khalid Abu Bakar4 min ago
Kuala Lumpur, Feb 22 : Two women arrested over the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother in Kuala Lumpur knew they were taking part in a poison attack, Malaysia's police chief said today, after reports they believed it was a prank. "Yes, of course they knew," Khalid Abu Bakar said when asked by a reporter if the women knew they were carrying a toxic substance when they approached Kim Jong-Nam, the sibling of Kim Jong-Un.
