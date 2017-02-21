Duped into killing Kim? 2 suspects say it looked like prank
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks about detained Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, displayed on screen, during a press conference with Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Two women - Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong - have been arrested for allegedly coating their hands with the immensely toxic chemical agent VX and wiping them on the face of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC