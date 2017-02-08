Daily news summary 8.2.2017
A Czech facing charges of trying to join a terrorist group, namely Islamic State, testified on Wednesday that he did not want to kill anyone in Syria. Jan SilovskA1 2 said in court that he wanted to join IS and fight and be sent to fight in Syria so that he could be quickly killed by the Syrian Army.
