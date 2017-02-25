.com | Mugabe talks of own death at 9...

.com | Mugabe talks of own death at 93rd birthday party

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe celebrated his 93rd birthday with a lavish party on Saturday, addressing his own mortality in a speech, but showing no signs of stepping down. Wearing a black cowboy hat, Mugabe, who is increasingly frail, paused for lengthy periods and mumbled at times as he spoke for more than an hour.

