College in Bosnia offers scholarships to people banned by Trump
A Bosnia-based international school said on Friday it would offer scholarships to refugees and students from seven nations affected by the immigration ban issued last week by U.S President's Donald Trump. United World College Mostar, one of 17 UWC schools worldwide that aim to bring together students from conflict zones, opened in 2005 with the goal of healing ethnic divisions after the Bosnian war of the 1990s.
