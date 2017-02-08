China's response to THAAD does not warrant South Korean action - minister
South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday China had not taken any retaliatory measures over plans to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system that warranted official action, although South Korea is ready to lodge a formal complaint if needed. Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho was answering questions from legislators on whether China was taking action against South Korean companies for the planned deployment later this year of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system.
