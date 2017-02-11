China expels 32 South Korea missionar...

China expels 32 South Korea missionaries amid missile defense tension

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Reuters China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in the South. FILE PHOTO: A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12) Jan 27 Phart Like This 69
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 26 BIKSU 1,139
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... Jan 24 not worth the dri... 1
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC