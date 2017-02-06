Brewery premiere for former Kirkbie Kendal School student's feature film
A GRIPPING thriller written and put together by a local lad turned filmmaker receives its northern cinema premiere this month. Ben Parker's first full length feature film The Chamber gets an exclusive preview screened at Kendal's Brewery Arts Centre on Sunday, February 26, before going on general release with Studio Canal on March 10. Ben - who was born in Cambridge but brought up from an early age in Kendal - stays on for a Q&A after the showing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thewestmorland Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|BIKSU
|1,139
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|Jan 24
|not worth the dri...
|1
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC