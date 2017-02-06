Brewery premiere for former Kirkbie K...

Brewery premiere for former Kirkbie Kendal School student's feature film

A GRIPPING thriller written and put together by a local lad turned filmmaker receives its northern cinema premiere this month. Ben Parker's first full length feature film The Chamber gets an exclusive preview screened at Kendal's Brewery Arts Centre on Sunday, February 26, before going on general release with Studio Canal on March 10. Ben - who was born in Cambridge but brought up from an early age in Kendal - stays on for a Q&A after the showing.

