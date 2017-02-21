Banned Nerve Agent Killed Kim Jong Na...

Banned Nerve Agent Killed Kim Jong Nam Within 20 Minutes, Malaysia Says

The nerve agent smeared onto the face of Kim Jong Nam, estranged half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jon Un, was administered in such a high dose it killed him within 20 minutes, according Malaysia's health minister. "The doses were so high and it did it so fast and all over the body, so it would have affected his heart, it would have affected his lungs, it would have affected everything," Subramaniam Sathasivam said at a news conference Sunday.

