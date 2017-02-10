10 Things to Know for Wednesday
The ouster of national security adviser Michael Flynn, less than a month into Trump's tenure, marks another jarring setback for the new administration. Russia has deployed a cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era arms control treaty, a Trump administration official says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|31 min
|Serum1915
|12
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|4 hr
|Candiez8715
|3
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Max
|1,141
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|29
|China blames US, South Korea for North Korea mi...
|Tue
|What more can the...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Mon
|James
|1
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC