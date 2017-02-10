10 for Today: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Democrats contend an independent investigation is the best way to answer questions about the Trump administration's ties to Russia, a notion rebuffed by the GOP. The Trump administration suggests peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution - how this might actually be possible is not made clear.
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Tue
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Tue
|Mikey
|11
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Max
|1,141
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|29
|China blames US, South Korea for North Korea mi...
|Tue
|What more can the...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
