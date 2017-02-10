10 for Today: Tuesday, Feb. 28
With his first address to Congress, the president gets an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected. A high-level North Korean delegation arrives in Kuala Lumpur, seeking the body of Kim Jong Un's half brother, the victim of a nerve-agent attack that many suspect the North itself of orchestrating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC