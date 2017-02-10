10 for Today: Friday, Feb. 17
A day after a suicide bombing by the Islamic State group killed 80 worshippers, the attack raised questions about Islamabad's ability to rein in militant groups. Yet historians are hard-pressed to find anything that approaches what seems to be the president's intention to escalate bad relations with the news media.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|6 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|10 hr
|c oak
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Thu
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
